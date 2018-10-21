Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

INDEPENDENCE --- Ronald C. Nollen, 76, of rural Independence, died Thursday, Oct. 18, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence. Services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with burial in Hazleton Cemetery, Hazleton. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home; online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ronald C. Nollen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments