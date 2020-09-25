 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roma J. Vaverka
0 entries

Roma J. Vaverka

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roma J. Vaverka, 87, a resident of Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 20th. A private graveside service will take place at the Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center is caring for Roma. Messages of condolence and memories of Roma can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News