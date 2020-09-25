Roma J. Vaverka, 87, a resident of Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, passed away on Sunday, September 20th. A private graveside service will take place at the Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center is caring for Roma. Messages of condolence and memories of Roma can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com