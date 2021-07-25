 Skip to main content
Roland D. Brase
Roland D. Brase

WAVERLY-Roland D. Brase, 83, of Waverly, died Saturday, January 24, 2021, at his residence.

According to his wishes, no formal services are planned at this time.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

