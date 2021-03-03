MORISON-Roger Lee Kiewiet, 77, of Morison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, after complications from injuries sustained in a house fire. Memorial visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately by the family following the memorial service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.