Roger Lee Kiewiet
Roger Lee Kiewiet

MORISON-Roger Lee Kiewiet, 77, of Morison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, after complications from injuries sustained in a house fire. Memorial visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held privately by the family following the memorial service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

