Roger Charles Litterer

CLARKSVILLE-Roger Charles Litterer, age 79, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at his home in Clarksville, of natural causes.

Private Family Funeral Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Immanuel United Church of Christ, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Redman Funeral &Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com