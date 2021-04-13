 Skip to main content
Roger C. Pagel
Roger C. Pagel

SUMNER—Roger C. Pagel, 71, of Sumner, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Union United Methodist Church, rural Sumner with Rev. Julie Ahrens officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 14th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Thursday. Memorials may be made in Roger’s name to the Fayette County Fair or Maple Crest Manor in Fayette. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

