Rodney Lee Albertsen

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 10. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Mt. Auburn. Per family request, all are invited to wear casual clothing, encouraging camouflage or Iowa Hawkeye attire. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Rodney and his family. Condolences may be left at www.teahen funeralhome.com