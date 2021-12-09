 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodney Lee Albertsen

  • 0

LA PORTE CITY — Rodney Lee Albertsen, 41, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Mercy One in Waterloo, following a work accident. Rodney was born December 8, 1979 in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Visitation will be held at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 10. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Mt. Auburn. Per family request, all are invited to wear casual clothing, encouraging camouflage or Iowa Hawkeye attire. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Rodney and his family. Condolences may be left at www.teahen funeralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Good reasons to be careful with your credit cards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News