Rodney D. Kendrick

PARKERSBURG -- Rodney Dale Kendrick, 79, of rural Parkersburg died March 4 at Cedar Valley Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be 4 to 7 p.m. March 21 at Parkersburg American Legion with military rites at 5 p.m.
