Rod Richardson, age 72, of Aplington, died Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center, Iowa, from natural causes.

Private Graveside Services will be on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, Iowa.

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.