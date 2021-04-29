 Skip to main content
Robin Ranea Clayton
Robin Ranea Clayton

  • Updated
WATERLOO-Robin Ranea Clayton, 51 years old of Waterloo, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 a.m.—Monday, May 3, 2021, at Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com. Face coverings and social distancing is expected. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.

