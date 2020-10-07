 Skip to main content
Robin A. Benham
Robin A. Benham

Robin Allen Benham, age 63, of Parkersburg, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg, of natural causes.

Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 10, at the Hope Reformed Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkesburg. FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

