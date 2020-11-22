 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Lee Blum
0 entries

Robert Lee Blum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Robert Lee Blum, 87, of Cedar Falls and long-time resident of Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 19th. Private family services will be held with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials to the family for designation at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News