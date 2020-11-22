CEDAR FALLS – Robert Lee Blum, 87, of Cedar Falls and long-time resident of Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 19th. Private family services will be held with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials to the family for designation at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.