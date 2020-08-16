Robert L. Schell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Lee Schell “Bob,” age 70, of Grundy Center, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital – May Clinic, Rochester, MN, from a brief battle with cancer.

Private Family Graveside Services will be Friday, August 21, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, IA.

Public Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319)346-1534.

FAMILY IS REQUESTING MASKS TO BE WORN & CAMOFLAUGE CLOTHING OR CASUAL DRESS IS REQUESTED.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

