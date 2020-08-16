You have permission to edit this article.
Robert L. Schell
Robert L. Schell

Robert Lee Schell “Bob,” age 70, of Grundy Center, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital – May Clinic, Rochester, MN, from a brief battle with cancer.

Private Family Graveside Services will be Friday, August 21, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, IA.

Public Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319)346-1534.

FAMILY IS REQUESTING MASKS TO BE WORN & CAMOFLAUGE CLOTHING OR CASUAL DRESS IS REQUESTED.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

