Robert L. Schell

Robert Lee Schell “Bob,” age 70, of Grundy Center, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital – May Clinic, Rochester, MN, from a brief battle with cancer.
Private Family Graveside Services will be Friday, August 21, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, IA.
Public Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319)346-1534.
FAMILY IS REQUESTING MASKS TO BE WORN & CAMOFLAUGE CLOTHING OR CASUAL DRESS IS REQUESTED.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.