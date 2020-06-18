WATERLOO — Robert L. “Bob” Smith, 61, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 10:30 a.m. June 25 at Locke Funeral Home with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo; visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. June 24 at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; memorials directed to the family for a fund to be established; condolences may be left at www.locke funeralhome.com.
