Robert Kevin Barnes
Robert Kevin Barnes

CEDAR FALLS-Robert Kevin Barnes, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

