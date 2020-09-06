Robert J. Schmaltz

Robert Jerome Schmaltz, 63, years old of Raymond, IA, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident near Evansdale, IA.
Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Masks and social distancing will be required.
Private family services will be held following at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
