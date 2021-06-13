 Skip to main content
Robert Harry Campbell
Robert Harry Campbell

HAWKEYE-Robert “Bob” H. Campbell, 77, of Hawkeye, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Prairie du Chien.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Hawkeye with Mona Christie, Lay Servant officiating. Interment will follow at Hawkeye Cemetery with military rites provided by Arnold Rogers Post #312 American Legion of Hawkeye. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, June 14th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig7.com.

