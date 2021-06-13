Robert Harry Campbell

HAWKEYE-Robert “Bob” H. Campbell, 77, of Hawkeye, died unexpectedly Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Prairie du Chien.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Hawkeye with Mona Christie, Lay Servant officiating. Interment will follow at Hawkeye Cemetery with military rites provided by Arnold Rogers Post #312 American Legion of Hawkeye. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, June 14th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig7.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.