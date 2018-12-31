Try 1 month for 99¢
GRUNDY CENTER -- Robert H. Renken, 97, of Grundy Center, formerly of Aplington, died Saturday, Dec. 29, at Grundy Care Center; Services 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, 346-1534, and an hour before services at the church; memorials to Faith Lutheran Church.

