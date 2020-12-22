 Skip to main content
Robert George Frohn
Robert George Frohn

CEDAR FALLS – Robert George Frohn, 89, of Cedar Falls, passed peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20th at Allen Memorial Hospital. Private family services will be held on Dec. 29th at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, with public graveside service at 11:30 at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials to the family for designation at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

