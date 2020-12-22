CEDAR FALLS – Robert George Frohn, 89, of Cedar Falls, passed peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20th at Allen Memorial Hospital. Private family services will be held on Dec. 29th at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, with public graveside service at 11:30 at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials to the family for designation at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
