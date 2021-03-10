 Skip to main content
Robert Eugene Cutsforth
Robert Eugene Cutsforth

Robert Eugene Cutsforth, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 7, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. April 17th, at First Presbyterian Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. April 16th at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

