Robert E. Gosney
Robert E. Gosney

Robert E. Gosney, 70, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

