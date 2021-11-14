GRINNELL-Robert “Duane” Popenhagen, 92, of Grinnell, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue, NE.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Duane Popenhagen Memorial Fund to benefit local organizations of the families choosing in the Grinnell and Brooklyn communities and can be sent to Smith Funeral Home, 1103 Broad St, Grinnell, IA 50112.
