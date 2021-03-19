GRUNDY CENTER-Robert D. “Bob” Clark, 84, of Grundy Center, passed away peacefully, with his wife and daughters by his side on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Grundy Center. An Open House Visitation for Bob will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Grundy Center, with the Celebration of Life/Funeral Service beginning at 3:30 PM at the church. The inurnment will be held privately by the family at the Rosehill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials may be directed to one of the staples of Bob’s life, the United Methodist Church, 707 6th Street, Grundy Center, Iowa 50638. Memories of Bob or messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center is caring for Bob and his family. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (319) 824-3319.