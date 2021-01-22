WATERLOO – Robert Charles Stewart, 78, passed away January 20th at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. A visitation will occur on Sunday Jan. 24th at 2-4 p.m. at Fredsville Lutheran Church in Dike, followed by a funeral service Monday Jan. 25th at 11 am. Interment will occur at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion of Dike. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com
Robert Charles Stewart
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.