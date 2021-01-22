 Skip to main content
Robert Charles Stewart
Robert Charles Stewart

WATERLOO – Robert Charles Stewart, 78, passed away January 20th at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. A visitation will occur on Sunday Jan. 24th at 2-4 p.m. at Fredsville Lutheran Church in Dike, followed by a funeral service Monday Jan. 25th at 11 am. Interment will occur at Elmwood Cemetery in Dike. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion of Dike. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

