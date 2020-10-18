 Skip to main content
Robert Charles Krafka
Robert Charles Krafka

DYSART-Robert Charles Krafka, 91, of rural Dysart, died October 15, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center. Private Family Graveside Services will be held. Celebration of Life Services will occur in 2021.

