Robert “Bob” John Lenehan, 87, of Waterloo, IA passed away on Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo, with Fr. Nils Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379
