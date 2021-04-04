LA PORTE CITY—Rita Patricia Dinnebier, 97, of La Porte City and formerly of Waterloo, died on March 30, 2021, at La Porta City Specialty Care. The visitation will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, from 4 to 6 PM with a Rosary Service at 3:45. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Queen of Peace Parrish, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is handling the arrangements. www.parrottandwood.com