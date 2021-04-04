LA PORTE CITY—Rita Patricia Dinnebier, 97, of La Porte City and formerly of Waterloo, died on March 30, 2021, at La Porta City Specialty Care. The visitation will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, from 4 to 6 PM with a Rosary Service at 3:45. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Queen of Peace Parrish, at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is handling the arrangements. www.parrottandwood.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.