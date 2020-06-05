Rita C. Weber

GILBERTVILLE—Rita Cecilia Weber, 86, of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, June 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital from natural causes, not COVID-19 related. Private family services at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. The Mass will be live streamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation one hour before services Tuesday. Memorials to Bosco System, Columbus High School, GiGi’s Playhouse (Down Syndrome) or the church. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.