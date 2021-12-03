 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard “Rich” Peter Bruhn

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS-Richard “Rich” Peter Bruhn, 87, Cedar Falls. He was born October 13, 1934 and died December 1, 2021. A private service will be held, burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Cerebral Palsy. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to keep your Christmas plants alive year-round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News