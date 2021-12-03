CEDAR FALLS-Richard “Rich” Peter Bruhn, 87, Cedar Falls. He was born October 13, 1934 and died December 1, 2021. A private service will be held, burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to United Cerebral Palsy. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.