Richard R. "Dick" Layman
Richard R. "Dick" Layman

Richard R. “Dick” Layman, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities; No services to take place; Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice; Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family, 319-233-6138.

