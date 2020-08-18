Richard P. TeKippe

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Services will broadcast on our FaceBook page. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 6:30 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Community School in New Hampton, St. Croix Hospice or a charity of your choice.