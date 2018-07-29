GREENE -- Richard Ott, 94, of Greene, died Saturday, July 28, at Valley View Care Center, Greene. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Calvary Baptist Church, Greene. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, (641) 823-4457.
