Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

GREENE -- Richard Ott, 94, of Greene, died Saturday, July 28, at Valley View Care Center, Greene. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Calvary Baptist Church, Greene. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, (641) 823-4457.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Richard Ott
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments