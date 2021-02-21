May 4, 1932-February 19, 2021
JESUP—Richard Louis Schares, 88, of Jesup, died Friday, February 19, at UnityPoint Hospice.
He was born May 4, 1932, in Black Hawk County, the son of Anthony and Anna Nie Schares. He married Rosemary Federspiel on November 8, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2021.
Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He raised livestock on his farm while employed with Rath Packing Company and also the Gilbertville Grain and Lumber until his retirement. He was Past Commander of the American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714.
Survivors include: his children, Rodney (Lynn) Schares of Jesup, Rhonda (Rob) Cole of Elk Run Heights, Randy (Bobbie) Schares of La Porte City, Robin (Rick Mount) Schares of Waterloo, Rusty Schares of La Porte City, and Renee (Dave) Schares of La Porte City; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Edward Schares of Waterloo, LeRoy (Cheryl) Schares of Independence, Helene Weber of Independence, Gladys (Paul) Newton of Las Vegas, NV, Barb Mayer of Gilbertville, and Anna (Keith) Fettkether.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his grandson, Aiden Werning; his siblings, Robert Schares, Margaret Schmitz, and Thelma Babinat.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 3 -7 p.m. Monday, February 22, at the church, where there will be a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. The mass will be live streamed on the Immaculate Conception//St. Joseph Parish Facebook page. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714 or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.