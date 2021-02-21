May 4, 1932-February 19, 2021

JESUP—Richard Louis Schares, 88, of Jesup, died Friday, February 19, at UnityPoint Hospice.

He was born May 4, 1932, in Black Hawk County, the son of Anthony and Anna Nie Schares. He married Rosemary Federspiel on November 8, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Raymond and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2021.

Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He raised livestock on his farm while employed with Rath Packing Company and also the Gilbertville Grain and Lumber until his retirement. He was Past Commander of the American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714.

Survivors include: his children, Rodney (Lynn) Schares of Jesup, Rhonda (Rob) Cole of Elk Run Heights, Randy (Bobbie) Schares of La Porte City, Robin (Rick Mount) Schares of Waterloo, Rusty Schares of La Porte City, and Renee (Dave) Schares of La Porte City; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Edward Schares of Waterloo, LeRoy (Cheryl) Schares of Independence, Helene Weber of Independence, Gladys (Paul) Newton of Las Vegas, NV, Barb Mayer of Gilbertville, and Anna (Keith) Fettkether.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his grandson, Aiden Werning; his siblings, Robert Schares, Margaret Schmitz, and Thelma Babinat.