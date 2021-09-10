 Skip to main content
Richard E. Brandenburg
Richard E. Brandenburg

WATERLOO-Richard E. Brandenburg, 85, of Creekside Community Home in Grundy Center died there Monday, September 6, 2021. Private graveside services will occur Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the donor’s choice in the Richard’s names. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

