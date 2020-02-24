Richard C. Rau
0 entries
SERVICE NOTICE

Richard C. Rau

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AURORA — Richard C. Rau, 85, of Aurora, died Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton, with military honors by the Aurora American Legion Post 435 Honor Guard. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein; a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Rau, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:30AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
626 South Frederick Avenue
Oelwein, IA 50662
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News