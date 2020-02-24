You have free articles remaining.
AURORA — Richard C. Rau, 85, of Aurora, died Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton, with military honors by the Aurora American Legion Post 435 Honor Guard. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein; a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
