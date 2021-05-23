NEW HAMPTON-Richard C. Holschlag, age 82, of New Hampton, Iowa, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at MercyOne in New Hampton, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with a 7 PM Scripture Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family. Conway-Markham Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.