Richard Andy Mehmen
Richard Andy Mehmen

Richard Andy Mehmen, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Attendees should bring and wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

