Richard Allen Combs
Richard Allen Combs

Richard Allen Combs passed away on April 9, 2021 at Oakview Nursing Home in Conrad, Iowa.

A celebration of life will take place at Little Wall Lake in Jewell, Iowa on June 19, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For full obituary visit www.celebratelifeiowa.com.

