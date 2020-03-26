Richard A. Leavens
Richard A. Leavens

CHARLES CITY — Richard Allen Leavens, 94, of Charles City, died Sunday, March 22, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. There will be a private family service with burial. Share condolences with the family at www.fullertonfh.com. Memorials to the Cedar Valley Hospice House, 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo, IA 50702. Cards can be mailed directly to: Jim and Sandy Lantow, 1052 Joplin Ave., Ionia, IA 50645.

