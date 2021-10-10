ROWLEY-Richard A. Hare, 79 years old, of rural Rowley, Iowa, died at his home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born on March 9, 1942, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Raymond Isaac and Ethel Emma (Sanford) Hare. He graduated from high school in Rowley with the Class of 1961. He farmed all of his life. On January 5, 1962, he and the former LaVonne Chapman were married in Independence. They later divorced. On April 22, 1989, he and the former Myrtle Florence Rundel were married in Marengo, Iowa. She preceded him in death in 2014. Mr. Hare was a 50+ year member of the Rowley Volunteer Fire Department. He also was a lifetime member of the Farm Bureau. Most of all he was the founder and president of Hare’s Pond and Recreation Area.