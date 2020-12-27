 Skip to main content
Richard A. Grandy
Richard A. Grandy

Richard A. Grandy, 89 of Nashua Iowa, passed Dec. 24, 2020, peacefully at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua with Andy Schroeder officiating.

For those unable to attend you are invited to please join the family on Facebook Live at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, on the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home Facebook page. For those attending in person, it is strongly recommended to practice social distancing and face masks are required for both the funeral and visitation. Interment will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nashua.

Friends may greet the family from 10:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua prior to the service.

