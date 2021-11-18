CLARKSVILLE-Rex Knapp, 86, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at his home in Clarksville, Iowa, due to natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Immanuel United Church of Christ Church, with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

