Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO - Rev. Kenneth C. Stecher, 77, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 12, at MercyOne Des Moines. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo with burial at 2:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia. Public visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.