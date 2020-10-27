 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rev. James Jay Carstensen
0 entries

Rev. James Jay Carstensen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rev. James Jay Carstensen, 75, of Raymond, MS, and previously from Waterloo and Waverly, Iowa, passed away on October 22,2020 in Raymond, MS.

Funeral services with masks and social distancing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials in James’ name may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society and online condolences may be left at www.kaisericorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News