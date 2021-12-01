 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reua Dell Poland

  • 0

CLARKSVILLE-Reua Dell Poland, 91, of Clarksville, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa, due to natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers—memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, Iowa.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five tips that will save your skin while traveling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News