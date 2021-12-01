CLARKSVILLE-Reua Dell Poland, 91, of Clarksville, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa, due to natural causes.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial at Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers—memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, Iowa.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
