Raymond William Randall
Raymond William Randall

LA PORTE CITY-Raymond William Randall, 88 of La Porte City, Iowa, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home in his sleep. A funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Randall at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

