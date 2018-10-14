Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

CEDAR FALLS – Raymond John Stickfort, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Oct. 13, at home. Funeral services are pending with Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525; www.richardsonfuenralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Raymond J. Stickford
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments