CLEAR LAKE – Raymond J. Prohaska, 88, of Clear Lake, formerly of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa; services 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 Ninth Ave. S., Clear Lake, with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Duncan, with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit; visitation 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. Fourth St., Garner, with a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 p.m.; visitation also for an hour before services Saturday at the church; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI of Iowa) or the St. Patrick Catholic Church Knights of Columbus; Cataldo Funeral Home, (641) 923-2841, is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Prohaska as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
