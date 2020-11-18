Raymond J. Hemmer

WATERLOO—Raymond John Hemmer, 87, of Waterloo, died Sunday, November 14, at the Iowa Veteran’s Home, Marshalltown. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
