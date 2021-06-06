WATERLOO-Raymond G. Nielsen, 77, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.